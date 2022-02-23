UK PM denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday denied that his Conservative Party accepted donations from Russian oligarchs, saying all individuals who fund the state's ruling party are registered in Britain, Reuters reported.
According to the Electoral Commission, the Conservative Party has received funds from some donors who have earned much of their wealth in Russia.
Asked whether the prime minister would commit to giving up donations from Russian oligarchs, Johnson told parliament: "I just think it's very important ... to understand that we do not raise money from Russian oligarchs ... we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests."