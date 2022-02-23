Erdogan and Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia and Russia-Ukraine crisis

Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev held phone talks on Wednesday, during which, in particular, they discussed the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, TASS reports.
During the talks, the issues of strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as regional problems, especially relations with Armenia, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, were discussed, Erdogan's office told journalists.
Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.