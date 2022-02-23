Erdogan threatens to use Russian S-400s in case of missile attack on Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he sees attempts to create controversy around Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400s, according to him, the systems are waiting where they need to wait and will be used in the event of a missile attack on Turkey, RIA Novosti reported.
Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of four divisions of the S-400 air defense system in the amount of $2.5 billion in 2017, deliveries to the Turkish side were made in the summer and autumn of 2019.
The contract included an option for another regimental set. At the end of August 2021, Erdogan said that he had no doubts about buying a second S-400 regiment from Russia.