UK to provide additional military support to Ukraine

More British weapons will be sent to Ukraine in response to the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion, PA Media reported.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that lethal defensive weapons and other non-lethal assistance will be sent to the country.
The UK has already reportedly sent anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian military to help counter the threat posed by Russian troops.
"In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," the British prime minister said.
Downing Street did not provide further details of the aid to be provided for operational security reasons.
For his part, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned that the sanctions announced so far against Russia could send the wrong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Labour leader said "the invasion has already happened" and called on Johnson to impose a full package of sanctions including excluding Russians from financial vehicles such as Swift and banning trading in Russian sovereign debt.
The British prime minister said the next wave of measures would stop all Russian banks, all oligarchs, all Russian individuals raising money in London markets.