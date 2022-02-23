Erdogan says Ankara won't accept moves against Ukraine's sovereignty

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara would not recognise steps against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, RIA Novosti reported quoting the Turkish leader's office.
Erdogan said it was important to come to an outcome based on the Minsk Agreements.