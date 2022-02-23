News
Erdogan says Ankara won't accept moves against Ukraine's sovereignty
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara would not recognise steps against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, RIA Novosti reported quoting the Turkish leader's office.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would "not recognize any step against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," his office said, adding that this was Ankara's "principled approach," the Turkish leader's office said.

Erdogan said it was important to come to an outcome based on the Minsk Agreements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
