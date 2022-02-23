Armenian Foreign Ministry reacts to declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan

The Armenian-Russian allied relations, based on the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples, are self-sufficient in nature, MFA spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Sputnik Armenia.

“This cooperation is in no way conditioned by relations with third countries, if the parties do not develop them to the detriment of the Armenian-Russian union. This is also evidenced by history and signed documents,” Hunanyan said, commenting on the signing of a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

According to him, Yerevan and Moscow at various levels, including the highest and highest, are consistently taking steps to expand relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats, aimed at developing the two countries in conditions of security guarantees.

“We hope that the agreement signed in Moscow on February 22 this year will the declaration will create additional opportunities for the implementation of the provisions of the three statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which can also contribute to a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Hunanyan said.

Thedeclaration on allied cooperation was signed Tuesday in Moscow by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan - Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.