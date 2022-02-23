News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions
Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Iceland will lift all remaining COVID-19-related restrictions on Friday, including a 200-person indoor limit and limits on bar opening hours, Reuters reported, citing the country's health ministry.

The widespread societal resilience to COVID-19 is the main pathway out of the epidemic,”the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.

To achieve this goal, it is necessary to infect as many people as possible with the virus, since vaccines are not enough, although they provide good protection against serious diseases, they added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions
Since March 4, 2020, when the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in the republic...
 2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And 90 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children…
 PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
We are observing some stabilization of the Covid situation, Pashinyan noted…
 Georgia to ease coronavirus restrictions as of 1 March
Starting from 1 March, Georgian Government will ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic...
 EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine....
 Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus
The British Queen is triple-vaccinated against COVID-19...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos