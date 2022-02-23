Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions

Iceland will lift all remaining COVID-19-related restrictions on Friday, including a 200-person indoor limit and limits on bar opening hours, Reuters reported, citing the country's health ministry.
The widespread societal resilience to COVID-19 is the main pathway out of the epidemic,”the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.
To achieve this goal, it is necessary to infect as many people as possible with the virus, since vaccines are not enough, although they provide good protection against serious diseases, they added.