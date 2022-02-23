Putin and Erdogan discuss Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service reported.
"The leaders exchanged assessments of the situation in connection with Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Vladimir Putin noted the objective necessity of the decision in the context of the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbas and their categorical refusal to implement the Minsk agreements. Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented his well-known views on the matter," the statement reads.
The topic of developing long-term legal security guarantees for Russia was also discussed. In this context, Vladimir Putin expressed disappointment with the US and NATO's reaction, which was limited to an attempt to ignore Russia's legitimate concerns and demands.
"It was agreed to continue Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats," the statement said.