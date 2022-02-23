News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
EU countries to hold emergency summit
EU countries to hold emergency summit
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss the way forward on Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk after the bloc approved a first, limited round of sanctions on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The EU sanctions, which came into force on Wednesday, include the blacklisting of numerous politicians and a ban on trade between the EU and Donetsk, Luhansk.

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," EU Council chief Charles Michel said in a letter inviting EU leaders to Brussels.

He said a special meeting of the European Council would be held on Thursday from 7 pm.

Michel said the agenda of the meeting would include discussing "how we protect the rules-based international order; how we deal with Russia notably holding Russia accountable for its actions; how we will further support Ukraine and its people."

The impact of the first round of sanctions is likely to be limited, as Western governments have so far preferred to hold in reserve the much larger packages of sanctions they have planned in case the crisis escalates.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU adopts sanctions package against Russia over recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
Restrictive measures include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities...
 EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine....
 EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs
Reuters earlier reported on the development of such measures...
 Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk
It is specified that the sanctions were drafted under restrictions on the Crimean republic in 2014...
 EU speaks on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
The EU and its partners will respond to this with unity, firmness and determination in solidarity with Ukraine...
 EU approves €1.2bn aid package for Ukraine
The package will be provided to Ukraine in the form of loans and is aimed at strengthening stability...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos