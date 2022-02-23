News
Thursday
February 24
White House imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline company
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The White House has announced sanctions against the creators of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany, the BBC reported.

US President Joe Biden said that he instructed his administration to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate executives.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” Biden said in a statement.

Germany had earlier announced its decision to freeze the pipeline.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
