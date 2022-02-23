Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Lebanese authorities say they prevented 3 terrorist attacks near country's capital

WHO to open vaccine production training center for poor countries

White House imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline company

Olympic champion Zverev disqualified

Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions

Iranian Embassy in Armenia reacts to Azerbaijani visit to Blue Mosque

EU countries to hold emergency summit

Novak Djokovic beats Karen Khachanov

Barcelona want to acquire players of Ajax and Milan

EU adopts sanctions package against Russia over recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

UK to provide additional military support to Ukraine

NEWS.am digest: Armenia’s stance on Donetsk, Luhansk independence; Putin, Aliyev sign declaration

Poland and Lithuania speak out in favour of Ukraine joining EU

UK PM denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

What fruits contribute to accumulation of fat in belly area?

US Navy helicopter crashes in Hawaii

Putin and Erdogan discuss Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

'Let's have another one': Kate Middleton and Prince William may become parents fourth time

Ukraine President demands security guarantees from Russia and other states

Armenian Foreign Ministry reacts to declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan

Erdogan says Ankara won't accept moves against Ukraine's sovereignty

Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint

Erdogan threatens to use Russian S-400s in case of missile attack on Turkey

Trump predicts capture of Taiwan by China after recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk republics

Eight Academy Awards will not be broadcast live

Erdogan and Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia and Russia-Ukraine crisis

La Liga sets date for next El Clásico

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

Is COVID-19 turning into seasonal ARI?

Venezuela supports Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Remains of volunteer found in Azerbaijani occupied Martuni

Birthday at Armenian restaurant: Kim Kardashian posts archival photo with her father

Russia MFA: US sanctions will face strong response

Tehran receives Riyadh's message of readiness to resume talks

Leipzig demand 75 million euros for Christopher Nkunku

Trump calls Putin's move in Ukraine as 'genius'

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey

South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile

Alashkert sign on for Brazilian midfielder

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document

Armenia legislature opposition’s attempt to convene special session on ‘Shushi Declaration’ fails once and for all

Nine candidates to compete for presidency of Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan MPs use their visit to Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct demarche against Iran

Armenia official: Road issue hampered growth of trade with Iran

Ousmane Dembélé decides not to leave Barcelona

How is Omicron dangerous for elderly?

Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions

Ronaldo: His game reminds me of mine

Armenia economy minister: We are considering all possibilities to mitigate possible blows of ruble devaluation

Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan

Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war

Erling Haaland is not out for return match against Borussia vs Rangers

Armenia legislature acting speaker on Russia-Azerbaijan declaration: Response will not be late

Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia

Additional security restrictions imposed in Ukrainian border areas

Floods kill people in Australia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives

José Mourinho gets disqualified

Armenia opposition MPs do not know what document was adopted at Euronest PA Bureau session in Yerevan

Ukraine recommends its citizens urgently leave Russian territory

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not reduce its aggression even a fraction

Azerbaijan calls on Russia MFA to ‘correct’ its social media post on Treaty of Turkmenchay

What fruits and vegetables should you add to your diet for rest of winter?

Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

Karen Khachanov about what makes him good player

Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia

Liberation Movement to launch signature campaign demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation

Ruling faction does not show up to Armenia parliament special session on issue of condemning 'Shushi Declaration'

Nadal starts with victory, repeating his personal record

2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

Prince George may never be king

Champions League։ Best saves of day

Armenia to get $ 30M loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan

PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia

What factors influence severity of COVID-19?

Dušan Vlahović: It was very emotional

946 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks

Elton John's plane makes emergency landing

Lilit Dallakyan tests positive for banned substance

MFA: Donetsk and Luhansk independence recognition issue not on Armenia agenda

Best players of matches Villarreal vs Juventus, Chelsea vs Lille (PHOTOS)

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Juventus midfielder gets two fractures in match against Villarreal

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

Newspaper: Criminal case on assassination attempt against Artsakh ex-defense minister to be dropped

‘Family Reunion’ actress Jaida Benjamin is found after being reported missing in Los Angeles

Newspaper: What is Armenia position on Donetsk and Luhansk?

Real Madrid are sure to sign contract with Mbappé

Early symptoms of stomach cancer that everyone should know

Champions League, Premier League։ Matches of day

Champions League: Juve play draw, Chelsea win

The Airthings Masters: Aronian is out

Biden announces first tranche of sanctions against Russia

How does regular exercise affect memory?

Turkmenistan nominates three more candidates for president