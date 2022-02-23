Ukraine imposes state of emergency

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to introduce a state of emergency throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk, the UNIAN news agency reported.
This decision was supported by 335 MPs.
According to the NSDC secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, restrictions due to the state of emergency may be different in each region.
The state of emergency regime is imposed for 30 days, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may extend it if necessary.