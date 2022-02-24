News
Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa
Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Blasts are heard in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Berdiansk, UNIAN news agency reported.

"On Thursday, February 24, after 5 o'clock early in the morning (after 6am Moscow time), the sounds of explosions are heard in a number of cities, including Kyiv. At least four explosions in Kramatorsk, powerful explosions in Odessa, Kharkiv, Berdiansk, and heavy shooting in Donbas are reported," the statement said.

It is added that the sounds of explosions are heard in the capital, too.

"At the same time, there are reports of shootings and explosions near the Boryspil airport," the agency said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
NATO representatives to have emergency meeting Thursday morning
Representatives of NATO countries on Thursday morning...
 Erdogan calls meeting of Security Council because of events in Ukraine
“According to the latest news...
 General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down...
 Russia MOD says it is not hitting Ukraine cities
It is stated that the civilian population of Ukraine is not at risk…
 Ukraine army general staff denies information about Russia troops’ landing in Odessa
It reported, however, that Russian troops fired missiles and dropped bombs at six Ukrainian airports…
 Ukraine General Staff reports strikes on 6 airfields
The General Staff also reported on shelling of Ukrainian settlements along the state border...
