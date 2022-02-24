Ukraine media report about explosions in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa

Blasts are heard in Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Berdiansk, UNIAN news agency reported.
"On Thursday, February 24, after 5 o'clock early in the morning (after 6am Moscow time), the sounds of explosions are heard in a number of cities, including Kyiv. At least four explosions in Kramatorsk, powerful explosions in Odessa, Kharkiv, Berdiansk, and heavy shooting in Donbas are reported," the statement said.
It is added that the sounds of explosions are heard in the capital, too.
"At the same time, there are reports of shootings and explosions near the Boryspil airport," the agency said.