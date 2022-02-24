News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Biden: Putin has chosen premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life
Biden: Putin has chosen premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. This is noted in a statement which US President Joe Biden has issued Wednesday night Washington time.

“[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” the statement continues.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” the statement concludes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO representatives to have emergency meeting Thursday morning
Representatives of NATO countries on Thursday morning...
 General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas
Five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down...
 Russia MOD says it is not hitting Ukraine cities
It is stated that the civilian population of Ukraine is not at risk…
 Ukraine army general staff denies information about Russia troops’ landing in Odessa
It reported, however, that Russian troops fired missiles and dropped bombs at six Ukrainian airports…
 Ukraine General Staff reports strikes on 6 airfields
The General Staff also reported on shelling of Ukrainian settlements along the state border...
 Donetsk: Fighting is going on along entire line of contact
He called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos