Armenian defense ministry: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, situation on border is relatively stable
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani defense ministry, continuing its policy of regular disinformation on the border situation, reported that on the evening of Thursady, Armenia opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions stationed in the southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry reported.

The Armenian defense ministry again calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from disseminating obvious false information regarding the border situation. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of Armenia.
