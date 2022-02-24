Newspaper: Armenia to restore diplomatic ties with Hungary?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Azerbaijani officer Ramil Safarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Hungarian court for axing Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan [to death] in Budapest, was extradited to Azerbaijan on August 31, 2012 and immediately pardoned by [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev.
On the same day, by the decision of the RA NSC [(National Security Service)], the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary were suspended. "The authorities of the European Union and NATO member Hungary have entered into a deal with the Azerbaijani authorities," [then-]President Serzh Sargsyan stated during a consultation that was held with the participation of the heads of the diplomatic missions of the UN member states accredited in Armenia and the heads of international organizations operating in Armenia.
And according to Past newspaper’s information, the current [Armenian] authorities want to restore diplomatic relations with Hungary. Moreover, our diplomatic corps sources note that the initiative belongs to the Armenian authorities. In fact, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is ready to forgive Viktor Orban, who is still the Prime Minister of Hungary.
At the same time, even the Hungarian opposition had claimed at the time that Prime Minister Viktor Orban played a key role in the deal signed with the Azerbaijani authorities in connection with the extradition of Ramil Safarov.
We have sent a written inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Armenia] in connection with the topic, and we will publicize it once we receive an answer.