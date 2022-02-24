Ukraine emergency service says ammunition depot catches fire in Kyiv region after shelling

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported that a fire broke out after the shelling in an ammunition depot in the village of Olshanitsa in the Belotserkovsky district of the Kyiv region. This is stated in the message disseminated by this department—and which was posted on Facebook.
"The General Staff of the National Guard of Ukraine in the village of Novi Petrivtsi has caught fire," the representative of the SESU added.
Also, three employees of the emergency service were injured as a result of the shelling of the command-dispatch station of Nezhinskaya village of the Chernihiv region.