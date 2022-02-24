COVID-19 in Armenia: 17 new deaths

764 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered per day in Armenia, the health ministry reported.

A total of 418,220 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 11,557 people are currently being treated (reduced by 223 per day). 39,6670 people recovered (970 per day), 8,392 patients died (14 people per day).

Another 3 citizens with coronavirus died, according to the wording of the authorities, “due to other diseases.” The total number of such cases is 1,601. Thus, the total number of deaths has reached 9,993.