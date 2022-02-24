1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 227 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 56 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children.

At present, 59 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 8,542 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,767 of them have come back positive.

And 31 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.