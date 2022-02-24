News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 227 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 56 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children.  

At present, 59 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 8,542 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,767 of them have come back positive.

And 31 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Canada lifts state of emergency imposed over protests
Protests against coronavirus restrictions began in Canada in January....
 Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia
We want to express our full satisfaction that this project of donating 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Armenia was successfully completed today...
 Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions
The widespread societal resilience to COVID-19 is the main pathway out of the epidemic...
 Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions
Since March 4, 2020, when the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in the republic...
 2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And 90 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children…
 PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
We are observing some stabilization of the Covid situation, Pashinyan noted…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos