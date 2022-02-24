News
Zelenskyy calls on world to form an anti-Putin coalition
Zelenskyy calls on world to form an anti-Putin coalition
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders to form an "anti-Putin coalition".

He tweeted about his talks with leaders Joe Biden, Olaf Scholz, Charles Michel, Andrzej Duda and Boris Johnson.

"It’s important to get your truth from the official sources," Zelenskyy said. "Today Russia has started invasion into Ukraine, Putin has started a war with Ukraine and with all the democratic world. He wants to destroy our country, he wants to destroy everything we have overcome, everything live for."
