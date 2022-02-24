News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
West to convene emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia
West to convene emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

On Thursday, the West will be convening emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia amid the latter’s military operations in Ukraine, DW reports.

Accordingly, US President Joe Biden will meet with the G7 allies to impose tough measures on Russia.

The heads of EU countries and governments will hold a special session and discuss the package of sanctions to be imposed on Moscow. Brussels has called on Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.

The permanent representatives to NATO will in attendance to the emergency meeting.

In addition, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Committee (COBRA).

The German government will be convening an emergency meeting of the anti-crisis team, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised him "complete solidarity of Germany."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia
As follows from another statement released by EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano...
 NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security...
 Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine
Russian presidential spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have international phone talks...
 Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations
We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution...
 Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights
Altitudes of the current restriction are from 0 m to 19,800 m...
 Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces
"Intelligence data show that Ukrainian Armed Forces units and servicemen are leaving their positions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos