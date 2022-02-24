West to convene emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia

On Thursday, the West will be convening emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia amid the latter’s military operations in Ukraine, DW reports.

Accordingly, US President Joe Biden will meet with the G7 allies to impose tough measures on Russia.

The heads of EU countries and governments will hold a special session and discuss the package of sanctions to be imposed on Moscow. Brussels has called on Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.

The permanent representatives to NATO will in attendance to the emergency meeting.

In addition, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Committee (COBRA).

The German government will be convening an emergency meeting of the anti-crisis team, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised him "complete solidarity of Germany."