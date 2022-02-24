News
Russia attack on Ukraine causes casualties, injuries, aircraft destroyed
Russia attack on Ukraine causes casualties, injuries, aircraft destroyed
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

As of 8am Thursday, there are the first casualties of the new Russian aggression in Ukraine. This was announced by Anton Herashchenko , an adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, citing information from the National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Brovarskoy, military settlement No. 161: During the air strike, a building and a 4-story house caught fire, the 3rd and 4th floors were partially damaged (…). According to preliminary information, there is one casualty, one wounded, and 5 more affected," he said.

One child and three civilians were injured in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced new casualties as of 9am.

Accordingly, military unit No, 0173 in the city of Podilskyi, Odessa region: shelling, 6 casualties, 7 wounded, 19 missing.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

In addition, according to the State Border Guard Service, a Ukrainian border guard was killed in the Kherson region.

A car came under fire in the Konotop region. As a result, a child and a woman were injured.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih  in the Dniepropetrovsk region, three strikes were launched to a contingent of 17 tank ARs, No. 4608 combat duty positions in Krasnopol, a strike by a drone.

Chernihiv region: airport of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. There are casualties.

In the Zhytomyr region, Ozerna settlement was fired upon, one plane was destroyed.
