Canada lifts state of emergency imposed over protests
Canada lifts state of emergency imposed over protests
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Canada has lifted state of emergency imposed over protests, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The situation is no longer an emergency, he said.

Trudeau added that the authorities and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to prevent the repetition of such large-scale events, TASS reported.

Protests against coronavirus restrictions began in Canada in January. Disgruntled truckers, who are required by the government to be vaccinated if they are going to cross the border with the United States, drove several trucks to the parliament buildings in Ottawa. Later, they were joined by all those who are generally dissatisfied with the prime minister's policy and the anti-coronavirus measures of the authorities. Protests were also held in other regions of the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
