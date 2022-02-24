Armenia parliament acting speaker: Armenian Genocide non-recognition, denial leads to new genocides, wars

On May 19, 2021, as a result of voting at the plenary session of the European Parliament, resolution-report on Turkey was also confirmed, in which the European Union (EU) reaffirms its call for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Thursday’s session of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee.

He added that Turkey was also urged to refrain from any kind of anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech, and to fully respect its commitment to protecting Armenian culture.

Arshakyan noted that this report makes several references also to Turkey's negative role in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

He stated that in its reports, the EU reaffirms its call for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Unfortunately, the non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the denial of the genocide lead to new genocides and wars, Hakob Arshakyan added.