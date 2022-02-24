Japanese PM condemns Russian decision on military operation in Donbas

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's military actions in Ukraine, saying his country would respond quickly with the United States and other allies, Voice of America reports.

The Russian invasion threatens the basic principle of the international order, which prohibits the unilateral use of force in an attempt to change the status quo, he noted strongly condemning Russia.

The PM added they we will provide a prompt response in cooperation with the United States and other Western countries.

Spain, France, Australia and Italy condemned the attack, among others. Germany and Turkey urged their citizens in Ukraine to stay in safe places.