News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Armenia legislature acting speaker expresses hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia
Armenia legislature acting speaker expresses hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Ruben Rubinyan, as the representative of Armenia, met with the representative of Turkey, Serdar Kilic, on January 14, and the second meeting of the envoys will take place in Vienna today. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Thursday’s session of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee.

He added that they are full of hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia since 1993.

Also, Arshakyan noted that Armenia is ready to have bridges of cooperation both with neighboring countries and with international organizations operating in various formats—and in favor of Armenia's development and the strengthening of peace in the region.

The acting speaker of the Armenian parliament expressed confidence that the EU is the organization that will contribute to the establishment of that peace and stability with its mission, while the MPs will use all the levers of parliamentary diplomacy to establish and respect democratic values in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey
“Until now and after this, we [i.e., Turkey] will carry out all the [respective] processes in agreement with Azerbaijan," the Turkish president added…
 Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document
As per the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction…
 Kocharyan: Armenia market protection program is necessary when opening border with Turkey
I have never been against establishing relations with Turkey…
 TABDC official: Ankara-Yerevan talks can be called ‘normalization’ rather than ‘reconciliation’
According to vice chairman Noyan Soyak of the Turkish-Armenian Business Development Council…
 How do Yerevan residents feel about possible reopening of Turkey border, lifting of embargo on Turkish goods?
The head of the Gallup International Association in Armenia presented the results of a recent telephonic survey they conducted with the residents of the Armenian capital…
 Key talks between Armenia and Turkey may be held in Yerevan and Istanbul
In connection with the normalization of relations with Armenia, the newspaper writes that after the bilateral...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos