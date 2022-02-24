Armenia legislature acting speaker expresses hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Ruben Rubinyan, as the representative of Armenia, met with the representative of Turkey, Serdar Kilic, on January 14, and the second meeting of the envoys will take place in Vienna today. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Thursday’s session of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee.

He added that they are full of hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia since 1993.

Also, Arshakyan noted that Armenia is ready to have bridges of cooperation both with neighboring countries and with international organizations operating in various formats—and in favor of Armenia's development and the strengthening of peace in the region.

The acting speaker of the Armenian parliament expressed confidence that the EU is the organization that will contribute to the establishment of that peace and stability with its mission, while the MPs will use all the levers of parliamentary diplomacy to establish and respect democratic values in the region.