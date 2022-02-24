Flights from Yerevan to Kiev and Krasnodar not cancelled yet

There will be two flights from Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan to Krasnodar, Russia, Thursday, at 7:05pm and 11:25pm. And at 8:40pm, a flight scheduled to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Lilit Aghabekyan, assistant to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that at the moment, the airlines to conduct the aforesaid flights have not submitted requests to cancel these flights.

"Since the [aforementioned] airlines are foreign, they need to cancel the flights and inform us. The situation is changeable and does not depend on us; that is, a new airport or airspace may be closed, and this will affect us, "Aghabekyan added.

As reported earlier, in his video address to the Russians at 5:50am Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had made a decision on conducting a “special military operation” in Donbas.