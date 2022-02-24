News
Flights from Yerevan to Kiev and Krasnodar not cancelled yet
There will be two flights from Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan to Krasnodar, Russia, Thursday, at 7:05pm and 11:25pm. And at 8:40pm, a flight scheduled to the capital of Ukraine,  Kyiv.

Lilit Aghabekyan, assistant to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that at the moment, the airlines to conduct the aforesaid flights have not submitted requests to cancel these flights.

"Since the [aforementioned] airlines are foreign, they need to cancel the flights and inform us. The situation is changeable and does not depend on us; that is, a new airport or airspace may be closed, and this will affect us, "Aghabekyan added.

As reported earlier, in his video address to the Russians at 5:50am Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had made a decision on conducting a “special military operation” in Donbas.
Read more:
Curfew introduced in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law...
 All flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine cancelled
Aghabekyan said airlines announced the cancellation of all four flights...
 Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
The defence ministry said it was not targeting any civilian objects on Ukrainian territory...
 Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
The U.S. itself has refused to have a dialogue with Russia...
 NATO Secretary-General avoids answer on aid to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a special briefing in Brussels in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine...
 Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban
Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported that an explosion of a munition...
Photos