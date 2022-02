Belarusian troops are not taking part in the Russian special operation in Donbas, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said, BELTA reported.

His remarks came at an operational meeting with the military.

"Around 5:00 am, the state border of Ukraine at the Russian-Belarusian section was attacked by Russian troops backed by Belarus."

"Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," said Lukashenko after reading the excerpt.