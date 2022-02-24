News
Turkey envoy visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople before meeting with Armenia representative
Turkey envoy visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople before meeting with Armenia representative
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish representative in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople—ahead his meeting in Vienna with Armenia’s representative.

During his meeting with the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahag II Mashalian, Serdar Kilic noted that he was satisfied with the results of his first meeting with the representative of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, informed the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Archbishop Mashalian, in his turn, expressed satisfaction with Kilic's visit to the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, and wished success in the work aimed at the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
