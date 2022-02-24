News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Lithuania President signs decree on state of emergency introduction due to situation in Ukraine
Lithuania President signs decree on state of emergency introduction due to situation in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the country due to the situation in Ukraine and asked the parliament to approve it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said that after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, a state of emergency could be declared in Lithuania.

The situation itself needs to be discussed, and the president will probably decide to declare a state of emergency, which will require a meeting of the Seimas, the prime minister said in an interview with Radio LRT.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia
As follows from another statement released by EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano...
 NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security...
 Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine
Russian presidential spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have international phone talks...
 Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations
We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution...
 Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights
Altitudes of the current restriction are from 0 m to 19,800 m...
 Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces
"Intelligence data show that Ukrainian Armed Forces units and servicemen are leaving their positions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos