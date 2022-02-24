Lithuania President signs decree on state of emergency introduction due to situation in Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the country due to the situation in Ukraine and asked the parliament to approve it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said that after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, a state of emergency could be declared in Lithuania.

The situation itself needs to be discussed, and the president will probably decide to declare a state of emergency, which will require a meeting of the Seimas, the prime minister said in an interview with Radio LRT.