Hakob Arshakyan: Armenia remains faithful for establishment of common agenda of deepening close partnership with EU

I welcome you in Yerevan on the occasion of holding the Second Meeting of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee. Today, I am glad that we have an opportunity to discuss the current situation of cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union, the collaboration between the National Assembly and the European Parliament, as well as other agenda items of bilateral interest. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this Thursday at the aforementioned meeting. He continued as follows, in particular:

“I would like to mention that the development of the partnership with the European Union has been and continues remaining one of the important doctrines of the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia.

Highlighting the role of the parliamentary diplomacy in the modern international relations, we are permanently ready to have a dialogue with our European colleagues in the parliamentary different formats, for discussing regional problems and supporting their solutions, Armenia continues remaining faithful for the establishment of the common agenda directed to the deepening of already existing close partnership, which confidently will promote the regional stability and development.

The entering into force of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement from March 1, 2021 has opened new perspectives for implementing new programme of cooperation with the EU member countries. I would like to express our sincere gratitude for the significant financial support being provided by the European Union, which will be aimed at the implementation of a number of guideline initiatives.

By holding free and fair snap parliamentary elections last year we reaffirmed our faithfulness to democratic values. I assure you that the authorities of Armenia consider of priority the ensuring of continuity of the institutional reforms and the irreversibility of democratic reforms.”