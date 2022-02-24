Armenia’s Pashinyan to Macron: We attach great importance to close cooperation with France

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron of France on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The message runs as follows, in particular:

“February 24, 1992 is a memorable day for the Republic of Armenia and the French Republic. Thirty years ago today, Armenia, which opened the page of its modern history with the declaration of independence, established diplomatic relations with the French Republic.

Thus, the centuries-old Armenian-French interactions and friendship, strengthened by the presence of the Armenian community in France, acquired an interstate framework for further development.

I have to note with satisfaction that over the past three decades, Armenia and France have managed to establish a unique relations based on close political dialogue, regular high-level contacts, active parliamentary cooperation, decentralized partnership, as well as multisectoral cooperation in economy, education, science, culture, healthcare and other areas.

We attach great importance to the close cooperation with France within the frames of European structures and international organizations.

For Armenia, as an active member of the International Organization of La Francophonie, holding the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan in autumn 2018 was of exceptional importance, in the sidelines of which it was a special honor to host you in our country. I would like to note that the French University in Armenia, which is one of the most significant achievements of our bilateral relations in educational field and plays a vital role in Armenia’s higher education system, brings its valuable contribution to the spread of Francophonie in our country.

We highly appreciate the valuable commitment of France to assist Armenia’s economic development which is reflected in the Armenian-French economic cooperation development roadmap signed in Paris on December 9, 2021 and defines our common commitment to raise our bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, new technologies and healthcare absolutely to a new level and quality in the next five years. Moreover, the importance on deepening the comprehensive partnership with France is for the first time reflected in the Armenian Government’s five-year Action Plan.

The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by law by France as the first country and declaring April 24 as an Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in France by your presidential decree are of special importance in the history of the interstate relations of Armenia and France. With this step France once again showed its solidarity with Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as its deep dedication to the universal values.

France is always careful and consistent with the protection of Armenia’s vital interests and the fundamental rights of the Armenian people. We highly appreciate the clear positions and solidarity of France and yours personally during the military aggression against Nagorno Karabakh [(Artsakh)], as well as your resolute efforts and commitments to resist the geopolitical and humanitarian problems caused by the war, including in the preservation of the historical-cultural heritage of Artsakh.

Armenia also attaches great importance to France’s key role together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – Russia and the United States, in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which aims at clarifying the status of Nagorno Karabakh with the guarantee of the right of Artsakh-Armenians to self-determination.

Today, the relations between Armenia and France mark their 30th anniversary with important achievements, which, I am confident, will continue deepening and expanding with our joint efforts, opening new bright pages in the history of the Armenian-French unique relations for the perpetuation of the Armenian-French brotherly friendship.”