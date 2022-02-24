Zakharova responds to Britain's statement on aid to Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statement of the British authorities about helping Ukraine to defend itself, said that they had already helped.

“British Foreign Office: Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but we will help it in self-defense. You helped. Relax,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, British Foreign Office Secretary of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said that Ukraine was not a NATO member state but that it would receive help for self-defence. He added that the prime minister was holding an emergency cabinet meeting to decide what form of assistance would be provided. He said that if a NATO member country is threatened, the reaction will be immediate and NATO will show solidarity.