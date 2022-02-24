News
Zakharova responds to Britain's statement on aid to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statement of the British authorities about helping Ukraine to defend itself, said that they had already helped.

“British Foreign Office: Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but we will help it in self-defense. You helped. Relax,”  Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, British Foreign Office Secretary of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said that Ukraine was not a NATO member state but that it would receive help for self-defence. He added that the prime minister was holding an emergency cabinet meeting to decide what form of assistance would be provided. He said that if a NATO member country is threatened, the reaction will be immediate and NATO will show solidarity.
Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia
As follows from another statement released by EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano...
 NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security...
 Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine
Russian presidential spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have international phone talks...
 Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations
We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution...
 Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights
Altitudes of the current restriction are from 0 m to 19,800 m...
 Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces
"Intelligence data show that Ukrainian Armed Forces units and servicemen are leaving their positions...
