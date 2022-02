The Supreme Security Council decided to introduce a state of emergency in Moldova in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine, European Truth reported.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted the Commission for Emergency Situations will hold a meeting at which it will discuss the existing crisis management measures.

"We will help people who need our help and support," Sandu said.

Sandu ordered to increase the patrolling of units of the Ministry of Defense to prevent possible provocations.