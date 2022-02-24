Zelenskyy says all willing Ukrainians will be given weapons

The state issues weapons to all citizens who are able to defend Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing, Ukrinform reported.

“We are already issuing weapons and will be issuing weapons to protect our land to everyone, to everyone who is able to defend our sovereignty.

The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine must immediately arrive at the appropriate recruitment centers,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs attracts its veterans to protect the country.

"Working now is also ... defense in these difficult conditions, therefore, what our future will depend on each enterprise, each entrepreneur," Zelenskyy said.