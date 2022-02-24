News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces
Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The people's militias of the Donetsk and Luhansk have launched an offensive with the fire support of Russian troops, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, the DPR and LPR fighters managed to repel the aggression and break the leading edge of the echeloned and well-equipped defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In particular, the grouping, near Volnovakha, advanced three kilometres, and the formations near the town of Shchastia advanced one and a half kilometres.

"Intelligence data show that Ukrainian Armed Forces units and servicemen are leaving their positions en masse, abandoning their weapons. The positions of the AFU units that have laid down their weapons are not being targeted," he said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia
As follows from another statement released by EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano...
 NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security...
 Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine
Russian presidential spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have international phone talks...
 Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations
We don't believe that resorting to war is a solution...
 Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights
Altitudes of the current restriction are from 0 m to 19,800 m...
 Zelenskyy says all willing Ukrainians will be given weapons
He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs attracts its veterans to protect the country...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos