Russia presidential spokesman says Ukraine must be cleansed of Nazis

The goal of Russia's special operation is to denazify Ukraine; ideally, the country would be cleansed of Nazis, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that nobody was talking about occupying Ukraine and that it was "unacceptable" to use the word to describe in the context of Russia's operation
Peskov did not clarify whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considered "pro-Nazi".