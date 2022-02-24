News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved
MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict is not resolved, Marina Kaljurand, Co-Chair of the Committee, Member of the European Parliament from Estonia, said at a briefing on Thursday.

Kaljurand noted that during the discussions, the need to return all Armenian prisoners without exception was emphasized.

European Parliament will continue to insist on this until all Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijani prisons are returned home, she noted adding that the EU welcomes Yerevan's step to provide maps of minefields.

During the discussions, the parties touched upon the issue of protecting the Armenian cultural heritage, as well as steps to ensure the work of the UNESCO mission in the region.

The issue of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and the forthcoming meeting of special envoys in Vienna today were also touched upon.

Armenia, according to her, is an important partner of the EU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hakob Arshakyan: We expect our international colleagues’ urgent, addressed response to Azerbaijan’s illegal actions
“The grave consequences of the 44-day war of September 2020 unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] have become irreversible for us,” the acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia stated at the second meeting of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee…
 Armenian defense ministry: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, situation on border is relatively stable
The Armenian defense ministry again calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from disseminating obvious false information regarding the border situation...
 Remains of volunteer found in Azerbaijani occupied Martuni
The remains of 1,711 people were found during search operations...
 Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war
According to Hayk Mamijanyan, Russia's recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk is another confirmation—within the framework of international politics—of the right of peoples to self-determination…
 Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia
He said the work on the complaint was fully completed and sent to the European Court in January 2021...
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives
Azerbaijan keeps the Armenian captives for political bargaining…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos