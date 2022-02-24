MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved

The Karabakh conflict is not resolved, Marina Kaljurand, Co-Chair of the Committee, Member of the European Parliament from Estonia, said at a briefing on Thursday.

Kaljurand noted that during the discussions, the need to return all Armenian prisoners without exception was emphasized.

European Parliament will continue to insist on this until all Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijani prisons are returned home, she noted adding that the EU welcomes Yerevan's step to provide maps of minefields.

During the discussions, the parties touched upon the issue of protecting the Armenian cultural heritage, as well as steps to ensure the work of the UNESCO mission in the region.

The issue of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and the forthcoming meeting of special envoys in Vienna today were also touched upon.

Armenia, according to her, is an important partner of the EU.