Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia

The European Council on the evening of Thursday, February 24, will agree on political terms for the adoption of the toughest package of sanctions ever imposed against Russia amid its aggression in Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell reported, Deutsche Welle added.

As follows from another statement released by EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano, the EU's response will include both sectoral and individual restrictive measures, fully coordinated with our transatlantic partners and like-minded people.

According to Borrell, Europe is going through some of its darkest hours since World War II.

The largest nuclear power has attacked a neighboring country and is threatening to kill any other state that can come to its aid, the head of European diplomacy stated.

Borrell noted that this is not only about a gross violation of international law by Moscow, but also the basic principles of human coexistence. The conflict will cost many lives and its consequences are unknown, he pointed out.

The EU High Representative noted that he would maintain contacts with transatlantic partners and European countries in order to force Russia to immediately stop unacceptable actions. Otherwise, the Russian leadership will face unprecedented isolation, Borrell warned.

He added that this is not about the formation of blocs, not about diplomatic games for power. “It's a matter of life and death. It is about the future of our world community,” the politician said.

Brussels also condemns the participation of Belarus in the aggression against Ukraine and calls on it to comply with its international obligations, Stano added. Finally, the EU reaffirms its unwavering support for Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, as well as its commitment to their sovereignty and territorial integrity.