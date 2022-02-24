Kremlin: Russia aims to neutralize Ukraine's 'military potential'

Russia's goal in the military operation in Ukraine is to neutralize Kyiv's military potential, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"These are the only goals," he said. "No one talks about occupation, this word does not apply here. Russia’s aim is the neutralization of Ukraine’s military potential," Peskov said, answering journalists' question.
In a briefing, Kremlin spokesman said Russia's attack on Ukraine was "dictated only by our national interests and concern for the future. All decisions have been made and the goals will be achieved."