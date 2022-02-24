News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Kremlin: Russia aims to neutralize Ukraine's 'military potential'
Kremlin: Russia aims to neutralize Ukraine's 'military potential'
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia's goal in the military operation in Ukraine is to neutralize Kyiv's military potential, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"These are the only goals," he said. "No one talks about occupation, this word does not apply here. Russia’s aim is the neutralization of Ukraine’s military potential," Peskov said, answering journalists' question.

In a briefing, Kremlin spokesman said Russia's attack on Ukraine was "dictated only by our national interests and concern for the future. All decisions have been made and the goals will be achieved."

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Curfew introduced in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law...
 All flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine cancelled
Aghabekyan said airlines announced the cancellation of all four flights...
 Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
The defence ministry said it was not targeting any civilian objects on Ukrainian territory...
 Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
The U.S. itself has refused to have a dialogue with Russia...
 NATO Secretary-General avoids answer on aid to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a special briefing in Brussels in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine...
 Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban
Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported that an explosion of a munition...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos