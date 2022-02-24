Border Service of Ukraine: Russian troops break through state border in Kyiv region

Russian troops have broken through the state border in Kyiv region, Ukrinform reported with reference to the website of the State Border Service of Ukraine.
Besides, at the place of deployment of the department of the border service Mlachevka of the Zhytomyr detachment, shelling was carried out from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems.
The border guard units, depending on the situation, are redeployed to reserve positions and act in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.