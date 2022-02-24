News
Turkey considers Russia's operation in Ukraine unacceptable
Turkey considers Russia's operation in Ukraine unacceptable
Turkey again calls on Russia and Ukraine to resolve all contradictions through dialogue within the framework of the Minsk agreements, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that Turkey rejects and considers Russia's military operation against Ukraine unacceptable.

The Turkish leader said that Ankara considers Russia and Ukraine friendly countries with which it has close political, economic and social ties.

Erdogan said Turkey supports Kyiv's fight to defend its territorial integrity.

"Russia's military invasion of Ukraine contradicts the norms of international law and is a serious blow to peace and stability in the region," the Turkish leader said.

The president said that Turkey is ready to make the necessary efforts to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens, the brotherly Crimean Tatar people and all those living in Ukraine.
