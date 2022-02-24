EU positively assesses reforms in Armenia

The EU positively assesses the democratic reforms carried out in Armenia, but it does not mean that the European Union considers the situation in the country ideal, Marina Kaljurand, Co-Chair of the Committee, Member of the European Parliament for Estonia said.

Her remarks came at the briefing following the meeting of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee on Thursday, commenting on the cases of restrictions imposed on the activities of journalists, as well as arrests of oppositionists.

According to the MEP, there are no perfect countries. The EU representatives had time to discuss with the foreign minister and the prime minister such important issues as constitutional reforms, legal reforms, as well as the law on criminalizing serious insults. These issues were also discussed in today's meeting.

Kaljurand said that she had a meeting with representatives of ARF Dashnaktsutyun The EU Ambassador to Armenia also organized a meeting with representatives of civil society.

The parliamentarian assured that the situation in Armenia is monitored on a daily basis.

She noted that the EU does not keep silent when there is a need to voice relevant criticism.

Kaljurand said that the EU was objective and tried to notice those positive changes, which were registered in the country.