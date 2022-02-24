NEWS.am digest: What we know about Ukraine conflict? Russian ruble hits record low

Youtube crashed worldwide

Curfew introduced in Kyiv

FlyOne Armenia to launch regular direct flights to Moscow from March 1

All flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine cancelled

Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security

Armenia PM attends meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

NATO Secretary-General avoids answer on aid to Ukraine

Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban

Russia Federal Security Service says Ukrainian border guards are switching to Russian side

Stoltenberg: NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Estonian Prime Minister

Ukraine asks Turkey to close Bosporus and Dardanelles to Russian ships

NATO Secretary-General convenes virtual summit with leaders of member states

Armen Gyozalyan appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Turkey considers Russia's operation in Ukraine unacceptable

Kremlin names condition for talks between Putin and Zelenskyy

2nd meeting of Armenia, Turkey special representatives is held

Ukraine Armed Forces capture Russian military from Yampil motorised rifle regiment

EU positively assesses reforms in Armenia

Kremlin: Russia aims to neutralize Ukraine's 'military potential'

Border Service of Ukraine: Russian troops break through state border in Kyiv region

Josep Borrell talks toughest package of EU sanctions on Russia

Russia presidential spokesman says Ukraine must be cleansed of Nazis

MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved

NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'

Kremlin confirms Putin talks with Lukashenko and Erdogan on Ukraine

Canada lifts state of emergency imposed over protests

Armenia army general staff chief dismissed

Armenia PM arrives in Kazakhstan

Iranian FM says Ukraine conflict rooted in NATO provocations

Freedom House: Armenia among 'partly free' countries

Part of Belarusian airspace is closed to flights

Donetsk and Luhansk launch offensive, supported by Russian forces

Zelenskyy says all willing Ukrainians will be given weapons

BREAKING: Zelenskyy breaks off diplomatic relations with Russia

Moldova to declare state of emergency due to Russia's war against Ukraine

Zakharova responds to Britain's statement on aid to Ukraine

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Macron: We attach great importance to close cooperation with France

Hakob Arshakyan: Armenia remains faithful for establishment of common agenda of deepening close partnership with EU

Lithuania President signs decree on state of emergency introduction due to situation in Ukraine

Turkey envoy visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople before meeting with Armenia representative

EU promises to impose sanctions on Russian strategic sectors

Lukashenko says Belarusian army is not involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Flights from Yerevan to Kiev and Krasnodar not cancelled yet

Armenia legislature acting speaker expresses hope that Turkey will reconsider its policy of closed borders with Armenia

Hakob Arshakyan: We expect our international colleagues’ urgent, addressed response to Azerbaijan’s illegal actions

Japanese PM condemns Russian decision on military operation in Donbas

Armenia parliament acting speaker: Armenian Genocide non-recognition, denial leads to new genocides, wars

First casualties, injuries reported in Ukraine

NEWS.am BREAKING: Russia invades Ukraine (VIDEO)

West to convene emergency consultations to put pressure on Russia

Bombings heard in Ukraine’s Mariupol, there is panic, some Armenians being evacuated

Zelenskyy calls on world to form an anti-Putin coalition

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Russia suspends navigation in Sea of Azov

Ukraine army says it destroyed 2 Russia tanks, several military trucks

NATO representatives to have emergency meeting Thursday morning

COVID-19 in Armenia: 17 new deaths

Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia

Belarus president promptly convenes meeting with the military

Ukraine emergency service says ammunition depot catches fire in Kyiv region after shelling

Armenian Defense Minister to visit Russia

Erdogan calls meeting of Security Council because of events in Ukraine

Defense Ministry denies reports of plane shot down over Ukraine

Russia MOD announces rendering Ukraine air defense ineffective

Russian, Turkish presidents have phone talks

General Staff of Ukraine: Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter in Donbas

Embassy in Ukraine in constant contact with Armenia citizens

Russia MOD says it is not hitting Ukraine cities

Ukraine army general staff denies information about Russia troops’ landing in Odessa

Ukraine General Staff reports strikes on 6 airfields

Newspaper: Armenia to restore diplomatic ties with Hungary?

Donetsk: Fighting is going on along entire line of contact

Ukraine border service: Russians attacked border in 5 regions and from Crimea

Zelenskyy declares martial law in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine: Russia landing forces landing in Mariupol, Odessa

Armenian defense ministry: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, situation on border is relatively stable