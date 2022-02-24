Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Estonian Prime Minister

Armenia pays great attention to strengthening friendly relations with Estonia. This is stated in the congratulatory message of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.
The message reads, in part:
"Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf I warmly congratulate you and wish you all the best on the occasion of the National Holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Estonia.
Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening friendly relations with Estonia based on common values and mutual trust.
I trust that through our joint efforts we will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Estonian cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, which will be greatly facilitated by the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and European Union.
I wish you good health and all the best, and to the people of Estonia I wish peace, prosperity and further progress".