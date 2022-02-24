News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.78/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.00 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.55 (down by AMD 5.91), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 644.54 (down by AMD 6.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 5.69 (down by AMD 0.34) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 371.83, AMD 29,380.54 and AMD 16,828.98, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
