NATO Secretary-General convenes virtual summit with leaders of member states

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said he convened a virtual summit on Friday, with the leaders of the 30 member states to discuss the way forward following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, MorningStar reported.

Stoltenberg called what happened a "deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion" that constituted a "blatant violation of international law".

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance but has a standing offer of possible NATO membership if it meets strict criteria. Stoltenberg said there were no NATO troops in the country. "What we do is defensive," he said.