Ukraine asks Turkey to close Bosporus and Dardanelles to Russian ships

The most part of Ukrainian ports is still closed and there is no damage to Ukraine's port infrastructure. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

At the moment most of the ports are closed, we coordinate with the military. There is no damage to the port infrastructure, said in the message.

It is also known that Ukraine has submitted an official appeal to Turkey to close the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits for Russian ships, stated the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in Turkey Vasyl Bodnar, reports Ukrinform.

"Once again I appeal to the Turkish people and the Turkish authorities to help Ukraine. We call for closing the airspace and closing the passage through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles for Russian warships. An official request has been sent to the Turkish side," Bodnar said.

The ambassador also called for sanctions against Russia and its assets in Turkey.