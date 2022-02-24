News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Russia Federal Security Service says Ukrainian border guards are switching to Russian side
Russia Federal Security Service says Ukrainian border guards are switching to Russian side
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian border guards are arriving in Russia, refusing to continue serving in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported. 

"The departed Ukrainian border guards are arriving in the territory of Russia," the statement said.

According to the special service, 26 servicemen of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service arrived at the Troebortnoye checkpoint in the Bryansk region at 11:15 a.m., while another 16 arrived at the Dzhankoi checkpoint in Crimea at 12:10 p.m.

According to the Federal Security Service, as of 13:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian border guards left all units on the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Curfew introduced in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law...
 All flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine cancelled
Aghabekyan said airlines announced the cancellation of all four flights...
 Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
The defence ministry said it was not targeting any civilian objects on Ukrainian territory...
 Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
The U.S. itself has refused to have a dialogue with Russia...
 NATO Secretary-General avoids answer on aid to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a special briefing in Brussels in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine...
 Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban
Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported that an explosion of a munition...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos