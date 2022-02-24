Russia Federal Security Service says Ukrainian border guards are switching to Russian side

Russia Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian border guards are arriving in Russia, refusing to continue serving in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

"The departed Ukrainian border guards are arriving in the territory of Russia," the statement said.

According to the special service, 26 servicemen of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service arrived at the Troebortnoye checkpoint in the Bryansk region at 11:15 a.m., while another 16 arrived at the Dzhankoi checkpoint in Crimea at 12:10 p.m.

According to the Federal Security Service, as of 13:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian border guards left all units on the Russian-Ukrainian border.