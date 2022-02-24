Armenia PM attends meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan attended Thursday session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nur-Sultan, the Government press service informed NEWS.am.

The meeting of the Council was attended by Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alihan Smaiylov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich.

A number of issues relating to the development of integration mechanisms in the Eurasian space in various fields were discussed at the meeting. In particular, they addressed industry, customs, information systems, organization of e-commerce, transport communications and other areas.

An extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for Friday.