Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban

The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported that an explosion of a munition that flew out from Ukraine was detected in Kuban, RIA Novosti writes.

"On February 24 this year at 12:10 a.m., officers of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory near the settlement of Shirochanka, Yeysky District, Krasnodar Territory recorded a burst of ammunition fired from the direction of Ukraine. There were no casualties or injuries. The law enforcement agencies are carrying out an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident," the department's press service reports.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided on a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In a televised address to Russians, he said that circumstances require to act decisively and immediately, the people's republics of Donbass have asked Russia for help. According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine. He urged the Ukrainian military not to follow the criminal orders of the Ukrainian authorities, to lay down their arms and go home.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.