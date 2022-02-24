Clarification: Situation in Kharkiv

The situation in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is calm at the moment and there is less panic, Hamlet Hovhannisyan, Assistant Honorary Consul of Kharkiv, told NEWS.am.

"Residents in some districts heard explosions and even saw them, so they were quite concerned, and people were trying to get information and understand what to do next," Hovhannisyan said. "At the moment the situation in the city is calm, the Russian media is spreading a lot of misinformation. In particular, WarGonzo published a picture of how Kharkiv was taken, but thank God it is not true. Kharkiv is Ukrainian," Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, there are long queues near supermarkets. People buy basic necessities. There are also many queues at ATMs, although there is a limit, it is impossible to take out more money than the set limit.

"The mayor's office is urging people not to leave their homes. Its representatives are publishing maps so that people can hide if necessary," he added.

According to him, there has been no evacuation of Kharkiv residents. Some citizens left the city, but of their own volition. "Yesterday, when there was still no war, all the tickets were sold. If you go from Kharkiv to Kyiv, for example, you can find yourself in a more dangerous situation. So it is better to stay at home," Hovhannisyan concluded.